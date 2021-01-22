More than 850 COVID-19 vaccines administered Thursday at Lompoc Vets Building

A rush of senior residents turned out Thursday morning at the Lompoc Veterans Memorial Building to receive a first-round of COVID-19 vaccines as part of a countywide public health vaccination program.

The by-appointment-only program is currently being offered to Phase 1A Tier 1 individuals, including residents 75 years and older and front-line health care workers.

The Veterans Memorial Building became the second designated point-of-dispensing site for COVID-19 vaccines after the program kicked off Wednesday at Hancock College, where just under 1,300 vaccines were administered to county residents also in Phase 1A Tier 1.

By late Thursday, 876 shots had been administered in Lompoc of which 583 were residents over the age of 75, according to Nick Clay, Santa Barbara County Emergency Medical Services director and program spokesman. Front-line health care workers, and staff and residents at skilled nursing facilities made up the balance of those appointments.

"Earlier today, we had a little bit of a backup," said Clay, referring to a large turnout in the morning that tapered off as the day progressed. "But overall, today, everyone was happy to get the vaccine and to be part of the process."