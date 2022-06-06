A 27-year-old man sustained critical injuries Saturday after his motorcycle collided with a vehicle in Los Alamos, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The collision was reported at 5:54 p.m. near the intersection of Waite and Bell streets, according to Capt. Daniel Bertucelli.

Bertucelli said County Fire personnel treated the motorcyclist, who was not identified, at the scene before he was flown to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital via CalSTAR for treatment.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation, according to Bertucelli.