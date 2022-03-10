Santa Barbara County motorists experienced what Automobile Club of Southern California called “the worst week ever” for gasoline prices, as the average cost skyrocketed 75 cents and set yet another record in the county as of 9 a.m. Thursday.
The average price for a gallon of self-serve regular in the Santa Maria-Lompoc-Santa Barbara metropolitan area hit $5.69.
That was $1.02 higher than last month and $1.93 higher than last year, according to the Auto Club’s Weekend Gas Watch, which monitors the average price of gasoline in eight Southern California metropolitan areas.
The average price for a gallon of diesel in Santa Barbara County also set a new record Thursday at $6.22.
“This is nuts,” said Randall Moody as he tanked up his Ford F-150 work truck at Conserv Fuel on Betteravia Road just off Highway 101 in Santa Maria. “I hit three stations in San Luis, Nipomo and here, and this was the cheapest I found. Prices here are way higher than over in the [San Joaquin] Valley. It’s not worth it to come over here for construction jobs.”
At the FoodsCo gas station on Broadway at Enos Drive in Santa Maria, Elena Gonsalves said gas prices are really hurting her family.
“If I didn’t have to go to work, I wouldn’t drive at all right now,” she said. “I have to work, but it just takes away more of what I make. ... Somebody has to fix something.”
Folks living over the San Luis Obispo County line were paying even more, with the average price of self-serve regular reaching $5.88, a new record and 77 cents more than they paid a week ago, $1.01 higher than a gallon cost them last month and $1.96 more than they paid a year ago.
Diesel in SLO County also set a new record at $6.48 per gallon Thursday morning.
Other areas also saw one-week increases of 77 cents, including the Los Angeles-Long Beach metro area where the average hit $5.78 and the Orange County area where the average reached $5.76.
The smallest increase was in the Ventura area, where the average cost rose $71 cents to $5.71.
Statewide, the average price for self-serve regular was $5.69, which was 12 cents higher than the day before and 75 cents higher than last week, while the national average price reached $4.32, which was 59 cents higher than last week and a new record for the country.
California has the highest average gasoline prices in the nation, and the Western and East Coast states generally had the highest prices nationwide Thursday.
If you’re looking to drive a bargain price, you might try Kansas, where the average price was just $3.82 per gallon.
Double-digit price increases could be coming to an end — or not, an Auto Club spokesman said.
“Yesterday, oil prices began dropping after the United Arab Emirates announced it would increase oil production and encourage other OPEC members to do the same,” Auto Club spokesman Doug Shupe said Thursday morning.
“However, locally there appears to be an issue with the Torrance PBF refinery after a power outage has caused five days of ‘unplanned flaring’ there, which is a sign of a breakdown that could disrupt gas supply,” Shupe added.
“It remains to be seen whether that will continue to drive pump prices up even if oil prices drop more,” he said.
On Tuesday, President Joe Biden announced the cutoff of all oil imports from Russia in retaliation for its invasion of Ukraine, but it's uncertain how much impact that will have on U.S. gas prices.
In 2021, the United States imported roughly 245 million barrels of crude oil and petroleum products from Russia — a one-year increase of 24%, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
But in December, oil imported from Russia accounted for only 2% of the nation’s oil imports, the administration said.