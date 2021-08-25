The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department reported six additional deaths from COVID-19 in the last week, with four deaths reported among Santa Barbara County residents during the same time frame.
The six San Luis Obispo County deaths were among individuals ranging from their 50s to 90s. The additional deaths bring the total number in the county to 279, according to county data.
The number of residents hospitalized for COVID-19 also has increased rapidly, with 55 residents hospitalized, including 16 in the intensive care unit as of Tuesday.
In Santa Barbara County, the four deceased individuals were all between the ages of 50 and 69, and included three Santa Maria residents and one individual from Goleta. COVID-19 deaths in the county now total 474, including 168 just in Santa Maria, according to county public health data.
Hospitalizations in Santa Barbara County are also spiking, with 78 individuals currently hospitalized, including 21 individuals in the ICU. This marks a 150% increase in hospitalizations since the beginning of August, according to county data.
San Luis Obispo County Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein implored the public to get vaccinated if they haven't already to prevent further spread and, as a result, additional hospitalizations and deaths.
“My heart goes out to the families who must grapple with this loss, and to those whose loved ones are severely ill in our hospitals,” Borenstein said. “I fear that we will lose more lives in our community, and I am concerned that increasing COVID-19 cases will affect our health-care system’s capacity to provide other types of care we count on."
The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department is currently offering financial incentives to residents who receive the vaccine in the form of one $25 gift card per dose.
Residents can find available vaccine locations and appointments online at myturn.ca.gov. Vaccines are available at three public health clinics in Grover Beach, Paso Robles and San Luis Obispo. Hours for the clinics and more information are available at RecoverSLO.org/Vaccine.
Santa Barbara County residents can find information about local vaccine clinics and walk-up opportunities online at publichealthsbc.org/vaccine.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.