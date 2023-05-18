A new art exhibition featuring the works of legendary rock photographer Henry Diltz is set to debut on Friday, May 26 at the Elverhoj Museum of History and Art in Solvang.
On view will be a curated selection of images, themed “Music is Love,” spanning more than five decades documenting pop culture from behind the lens of Diltz.
"No matter if you have never encountered his name, you have undoubtedly seen Henry’s photographs,” said Elverhoj Executive Director Esther Jacobsen Bates.
According to Bates, the exhibition title is a nod to late music legend and local arts supporter David Crosby, and a section of the gallery will showcase photographs of Crosby's musical career through the decades.
Diltz is credited for photographing more than 250 album covers and thousands of publicity shots in the 1960s and '70s, including the Morrison Hotel cover for The Doors, and other music icons such as Crosby, Stills & Nash, the Eagles, Neil Young, Jackson Browne, James Taylor, Jimi Hendrix, The Monkees, Joni Mitchell, Linda Ronstadt, and Paul McCartney.
Diltz was notably the official photographer at the Woodstock festival in 1969, with his photos having appeared in films, books, magazines and newspapers.
After nearly six decades, Diltz remains active and continues to document the music scene. He recently accepted a Grammy music award at the annual event in February.
The “Music is Love: Photographs by Henry Diltz” exhibit will remain on view through Aug. 13.