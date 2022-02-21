In honor of Black History Month, the Santa Maria-Lompoc NAACP chapter hosted a celebration of songs, poetry and speeches outside the Santa Maria Public Library on Saturday.
"It's about struggle, but it's also about resiliency and triumph," explained Lawanda Lyons-Pruitt, NAACP branch president. "It was a beautiful day and celebration."
The event, held at Lavagnino Plaza, included reflections, dances, poetry and music that celebrates the rich history of African American culture.
"We use song as a way of expressing ourselves, because that's how slaves expressed themselves," Lyons-Pruitt said. "They weren't allowed to read or write."
Dressed as Harriet Tubman, RaShawna Coulibaly, a local NAACP member from Santa Maria, had the crowd of over 75 join in singing "I Ain't Gonna Let Nobody Turn Me Around," before recounting Tubman's life and work on the Underground Railroad.
Trinity Jones, a student at Orcutt Academy, also delivered a speech on Mamie Till-Mobley. The mother of Emmett Till, Mamie became an important civil rights figure after the lynching of her son in 1955.
"It's important we recognize their struggle," Lyons-Pruitt said. "These are extremely resilient and powerful people."
Rep. Salud Carbajal spoke on the importance of Black History Month and also presented certificates to Black medical professionals who were honored through city and county proclamations earlier this month.
Dr. Robert Hammond, and Army veteran who practiced medicine in Santa Maria for over 40 years, was in attendance for his recognition from Carbajal.
Santa Maria City Councilman Mike Cordero was among a number of dignitaries at the event, and he read the city's proclamation celebrating Black History Month.
The NAACP is the nation's oldest and largest civil rights organization. It is dedicated to ensuring the social, political, educational and economic equality of all citizens by removing barriers of racial discrimination and hatred through the democratic process.