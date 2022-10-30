Ron Colone: On the subject of all those scars

RON COLONE

The verdict is in, and we did it!

While we might be able to move mountains with faith, apparently, all it takes to move an asteroid traveling through space is a cube-shaped vehicle the size of a vending machine.

This exciting discovery culminates a seven-year, $330 million study which started with the question: what would we do if an asteroid or comet — such as the ones that struck the Earth 66 million years ago and killed the dinosaurs — were to come barreling at us once again?

It’s not as unlikely or far-fetched as some might think. Scientists estimate that the chances of such a cosmic collision occurring in the next 300 years is 1-in-1,750 (which, if I’m not mistaken, makes it about 200 times more likely to happen than someone going swimming in the ocean and getting chomped by a shark — and yet that happened to 73 different people last year.) So, I’m glad they’re asking.

After months discussing and considering various options, NASA decided to go with “deflection” as the method of planetary self-defense that they would study.

They picked out an asteroid seven million miles away from the Earth, which orbits the Sun once every two years, and that also has its own little moon orbiting around it every 12 hours. The asteroid is 1/2-a-mile in diameter; and its moon is the size of a football field.

Our scientists studied these two objects, calculating the mass and momentum of each, the shape and composition, and the gravitational influence on them of other objects in space. Once they had a handle on how much force was required, and how big and heavy an object they would need to make enough of an impact on the little moon to change its orbit, without destroying it, they put together their “impactor” vehicle — a 6-ft. x 6-ft. x 8-ft., 1,350-pound spacecraft, containing cameras, computers, sensors, a propulsion system for maneuvering, and a high-tech navigational guidance system similar to the ones used in our anti-ballistic-missiles.

On Nov. 23, 2021, they hitched it up to a Falcon 9 rocket that blasted off from Vandenberg Space Force Base, in search of an asteroid.

On Sept. 26, 2022, 308 days after it left, the impactor vehicle crashed into the asteroid’s moon.

Over the next few weeks, they studied its orbit. Their goal was to reduce the orbit time by at least 73 seconds, but really, they hoped to change it by more like 10 or 15 minutes. It turns out that they reduced it by 32 minutes, a truly “smashing” success.

So, now that we know deflection is a viable option, the next step is to test it out on different size asteroids and at different distances.

There are also teams of scientists who are looking at ways of “pulling” rather than “pushing” asteroids out of the way, by using gravity or magnetism. The advantage there is that you don’t destroy your own vehicle, or knock off any huge chunks of matter from the target.

The key, in either case, as with the treatment of cancer, is early detection.

Toward that end, NASA is hoping to launch an asteroid-hunting space telescope sometime in the next three to five years, depending on how much money Congress allocates to detecting potentially hazardous asteroids and comets that come within 30-million miles of the Earth.

These are referred to as “Near-Earth-Objects.”

“Experts” in the field say, it’s not a matter of “if” but “when” some hunk of rock large enough to destroy a city or a region will hit the Earth. So we want to give ourselves time to react and know that we can do something about it.

Normally, I would object, on moral grounds, to messing with the natural order of things, but I guess when it comes to planetary self defense, that’s a different story; which, perhaps, suggests that morality is a function of circumstance.

It also suggests that if there is one thing that can unite us, it is something that threatens us all through no fault of our own.

A collection of thoughts, memories and musings from columnist Ron Colone

It is hard to provide a short bio for Ron Colone. Writer, performer, business owner, concert promoter, music historian, baseball fan, proud son of Detroit for a start. There's so much more. We at the Santa Ynez Valley News have been lucky to work with Ron in various roles for more than 30 years, and we want to make sure you have a chance to read more of his thoughtful and insightful work. Here are a few of our favorites, let us know if you remember one that we missed and we can add it in. 

More freedom, not more happiness

More freedom, not more happiness

  • Updated

It was an article about how free choice does not result in happiness. It talked about how in American culture and in our philosophy of democra…

Some types of happiness are healthier

Some types of happiness are healthier

  • Updated

There’s an old Sufi saying: “Even if it makes you happy, at the mint, fool’s gold will be identified.” That came to mind this afternoon, as I …

Euphemisms can be fun — and dangerous

Euphemisms can be fun — and dangerous

  • Updated

One of my memories from grade school days was taking chalkboard erasers down to the janitor’s room, and putting them on the bench-mounted vacu…

Comparing friends and trampolines

Comparing friends and trampolines

  • Updated

Good friends are like trampolines. They’re there to catch you when you fall, then they bounce you back up again. They have enough give in them…

Strange things remind me of my truth

Strange things remind me of my truth

  • Updated

There’s this dude who haunts my dreams. Actually, it’s not in my dreams where he haunts me but on the street, walking around town.

Personal and collective memories

Personal and collective memories

  • Updated

There are certain days, certain moments, certain events embedded so deeply and that stick out so vividly in memory they’re always right there …

Regarding time we spend on phones

Regarding time we spend on phones

  • Updated

I don’t know if that was normal or an unusually high or low week for me, but I do know Americans spend, on average, five hours, 24 minutes a d…

How I cherish those memories

How I cherish those memories

  • Updated

I don’t know, maybe it’s because I’ve been reading these great epic novels lately, which follow a group of close comrades and crisscrossing fr…

Ron Colone: Leap Year and Cold Connie

Ron Colone: Leap Year and Cold Connie

In the old days, like in the first century B.C. and again in the 16th century (A.D. or C.E.) they used to change the calendar when it didn’t m…

Ron Colone can be reached at ron.colone@gmail.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you