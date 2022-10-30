The verdict is in, and we did it!

While we might be able to move mountains with faith, apparently, all it takes to move an asteroid traveling through space is a cube-shaped vehicle the size of a vending machine.

This exciting discovery culminates a seven-year, $330 million study which started with the question: what would we do if an asteroid or comet — such as the ones that struck the Earth 66 million years ago and killed the dinosaurs — were to come barreling at us once again?

It’s not as unlikely or far-fetched as some might think. Scientists estimate that the chances of such a cosmic collision occurring in the next 300 years is 1-in-1,750 (which, if I’m not mistaken, makes it about 200 times more likely to happen than someone going swimming in the ocean and getting chomped by a shark — and yet that happened to 73 different people last year.) So, I’m glad they’re asking.

After months discussing and considering various options, NASA decided to go with “deflection” as the method of planetary self-defense that they would study.

They picked out an asteroid seven million miles away from the Earth, which orbits the Sun once every two years, and that also has its own little moon orbiting around it every 12 hours. The asteroid is 1/2-a-mile in diameter; and its moon is the size of a football field.

Did DART deflect the asteroid? The research continues Hubble plans to monitor the Didymos-Dimorphos system 10 more times over the coming weeks.

Our scientists studied these two objects, calculating the mass and momentum of each, the shape and composition, and the gravitational influence on them of other objects in space. Once they had a handle on how much force was required, and how big and heavy an object they would need to make enough of an impact on the little moon to change its orbit, without destroying it, they put together their “impactor” vehicle — a 6-ft. x 6-ft. x 8-ft., 1,350-pound spacecraft, containing cameras, computers, sensors, a propulsion system for maneuvering, and a high-tech navigational guidance system similar to the ones used in our anti-ballistic-missiles.

On Nov. 23, 2021, they hitched it up to a Falcon 9 rocket that blasted off from Vandenberg Space Force Base, in search of an asteroid.

On Sept. 26, 2022, 308 days after it left, the impactor vehicle crashed into the asteroid’s moon.

Over the next few weeks, they studied its orbit. Their goal was to reduce the orbit time by at least 73 seconds, but really, they hoped to change it by more like 10 or 15 minutes. It turns out that they reduced it by 32 minutes, a truly “smashing” success.

So, now that we know deflection is a viable option, the next step is to test it out on different size asteroids and at different distances.

There are also teams of scientists who are looking at ways of “pulling” rather than “pushing” asteroids out of the way, by using gravity or magnetism. The advantage there is that you don’t destroy your own vehicle, or knock off any huge chunks of matter from the target.

The key, in either case, as with the treatment of cancer, is early detection.

Toward that end, NASA is hoping to launch an asteroid-hunting space telescope sometime in the next three to five years, depending on how much money Congress allocates to detecting potentially hazardous asteroids and comets that come within 30-million miles of the Earth.

These are referred to as “Near-Earth-Objects.”

“Experts” in the field say, it’s not a matter of “if” but “when” some hunk of rock large enough to destroy a city or a region will hit the Earth. So we want to give ourselves time to react and know that we can do something about it.

Normally, I would object, on moral grounds, to messing with the natural order of things, but I guess when it comes to planetary self defense, that’s a different story; which, perhaps, suggests that morality is a function of circumstance.

It also suggests that if there is one thing that can unite us, it is something that threatens us all through no fault of our own.