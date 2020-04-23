Navigating the maze: Santa Maria businessman Jaime Flores helping others sort through COVID's economic paper jungle

Flores takes great pride in his hometown, where in addition to serving as a Farmers Insurance agent he owns Central City Events. His goal in rendering free aid to the business community: getting the community back on track as soon as possible.

“I’m hoping we see light at the end of the tunnel and they let us get back to business as soon as possible because the economic impact of one in four businesses not returning is devastating to think about. The long-term impact is incredible: not to have funds for city services, for law enforcement, there are concerns we really have to take into consideration,” Flores said.

Flores managed his way through the system with guidance from Santa Maria Chamber of Commerce Economic Development Commission Director Suzanne Singh and the Small Business Development Collaborative through Solvang Chamber of Commerce. The SBDC is the Small Business Administration’s largest service program. It provides no-cost and low-cost business and economic development assistance to small businesses and entrepreneurs.

Flores filed for SBA disaster relief on March 23, but has had no communication back from that program.

