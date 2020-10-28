Nearly 400 flu shots administered during Santa Ynez Cottage Hospital drive-through clinic

Nearly 400 people received flu vaccines during an Oct. 3 drive-through clinic hosted by the Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital at the Santa Ynez Valley Marriott parking lot.

Staff provided free flu shots to a total of 390 people, ages 18 and up, from the Santa Ynez Valley, in addition to Santa Maria and Lompoc valleys, according to Katie Gorndt, vice president of Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital.

COVID-19 safety precautions were followed, according to hospital officials, and attendees were required to wear a mask to receive a vaccine.

“We had an amazing turnout for the drive-through clinic," Gorndt said.

The clinic was sponsored by The Wood-Claeyssens Foundation, a local donor and the Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital Foundation.

Lisa André covers local news and lifestyles for Santa Ynez Valley News.