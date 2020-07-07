Nellie Sewall, co-owner of Alfie's Fish & Chips in Lompoc, opens up on cancer battle as family seeks support

When Nellie Sewall, a co-owner of Alfie’s Fish & Chips in Lompoc, began to experience back pain while working in early April, she figured it was simply due to logging too many hours at the office.

Nellie, who owns the restaurant with her ex-husband Mike Sewall, initially injured her back last October while helping relocate Alfie’s to its new building at 610 North H St. Then, when the COVID-19 pandemic led to widespread business closures in mid-March, she increased her workload to help the restaurant adjust to a new takeout-based model in an effort to stay afloat.

It didn't take long, however, for her to learn that the discomfort she was experiencing was way more significant than fatigue.

“I don't remember driving home, but I got home, and then around 3:30 in the morning, I woke up and I was still in a lot of pain,” Nellie said, attempting to piece together her memories of April 3.

Her son, Preston, ended up driving her to an emergency room, where doctors discovered that her appendix had ruptured. They also made another alarming discovery: She had two potentially cancerous masses in her stomach that were cause for concern.

After undergoing surgery for her appendix and further testing on the masses, Nellie — who noted that her mom’s side of her family had been “riddled” with cancer — was diagnosed with Stage III Non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The cancer, it was determined, had spread to four separate parts of her body.