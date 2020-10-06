New Animal Services director named for Santa Barbara County

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department has named Angela Walters Yates as the new Animal Services director for Santa Barbara County.

“We are enthusiastically looking forward to the talent, expertise and leadership that Angela will bring to our Animal Services division," said Paige Batson, deputy director for community health at the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department. "Her years of experience in the animal welfare industry and strong collaborations with community partners are key elements that will contribute greatly to our efforts of achieving innovation and best practices."

Yates has over 30 years of leadership experience and extensive knowledge about shelters, according to the announcement.

Most recently, she served as the executive director of the Animal Shelter Assistance Program (ASAP), where she was responsible for the oversight, program development and accountability for best practices over all operational areas of the full-service cat shelter, including intakes, behavior, retention, animal care, foster care, adoptions, veterinary care, in-house spay/neuter clinic, community cats, outreach and partnerships with other animal welfare organizations.

Yates managed the organization of eight staff and 250 volunteers to provide the highest level of shelter and foster care for 1,000 felines annually. She also has served as an ASAP board member for the past eight years.

“I'm honored and excited to join Santa Barbara County Animal Services, especially during a time of such innovation and change in animal welfare, not only in California but across the nation," Yates said. "Santa Barbara County has been my home for the past 17 years, and I’ve built strong relationships in our community and have a deep commitment to working collaboratively. I find inspiration in our community’s passion and advocacy for the welfare of animals, and I’m looking forward to working together to meet the needs of animals and humans, alike."