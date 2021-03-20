New community center to honor early Japanese immigrants to Santa Maria Valley

Members of Santa Maria's Japanese-American community have entered into a partnership with the city to create a new community center honoring early Japanese immigrants' contributions to the local agriculture industry.

Last week, the Santa Maria Japanese Community Center Inc. donated $300,000 to the Recreation and Parks Department to jump-start funding for the new space, which will be a key element of the ongoing Enos Ranch West project along Bradley Road.

A completion date has yet to be determined for the project that is expected to cost $2 million, with funds coming primarily from a park development fee.

Leaders of the SMJCC, formed in the early 1900s by the first generation of Japanese immigrants, said they are excited to partner with the city to honor the contributions and struggles of key families in agriculture with names such as Minami, Aratani and Utsunomiya.

"We look forward to the opportunity of memorializing the importance of the issei, which was the first generation of Japanese immigrants. We must never forget their contributions to the growth, success and vitality of the Santa Maria Valley," said SMJCC president Wesley Koyama.