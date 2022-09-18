A new director of Santa Barbara County Animal Services will take the lead next week, after an extensive search to fill the position following the resignation of director Angela Walters Yates this spring.
Sarah Aguilar, who has lead highly respected animal welfare agencies across the country, will bring experience in animal services and management to the position when she starts on Monday, according to the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.
“While the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic created significant hardships within the animal welfare world and locally in Santa Barbara County, this period also provided us with an opportunity to reassess, rebuild, and strengthen our programs and services,” said Deputy Director for Community Health Paige Batson. “We are excited that Sarah will be leading Santa Barbara County Animal Services to a whole new level of achieving best practices, providing quality services for our community animals, and fostering strong partnerships with community stakeholders.”
Aguilar has a long history in animal services, most recently working as the senior director of operations at Austin Pets Alive in Austin, Texas. She has also served as the National Foster Programs manager at Greater Good Charities in Seattle; was the deputy director for the Pima Animal Care Center in Pima, Arizona; and previously worked as the foster care coordinator for Ventura County Animal Services.
“I am beyond ecstatic to accept the role of Director of Animal Services for this well-established and well-loved organization whose history of success is based on a plethora of rich partnerships,” Aguilar said. “My goal in leading this organization is to build upon the achievements of the past, maintain a high level of service, and continue to grow our support of the community throughout Santa Barbara County.”
Aguilar is returning to California with her husband, Enrique, and their two rescue dogs, Monchi and Luci.
Find more information about the work of the Santa Barbara County Animal Services Department on their website, https://www.countyofsb.org/415/Animal-Services.