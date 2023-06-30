Suppose you’re playing a game of pool and you go to make a simple cut shot into the corner pocket. You know that if the cue ball hits the target ball on the left side, the target ball will move to the right.

How far it moves depends on how hard you hit it. You also know the farther out you get toward the edge of the target ball, the sharper the cut — with a 90-degree angle being the sharpest cut possible, though very difficult.

Another factor that determines how and where the balls will move is where the cue stick strikes the cue ball. If it strikes the upper half center of the cue ball then the cue ball will follow the target ball after impact.

If the cue stick strikes below the center point, then the cue ball will stop or back up. Striking the cue ball to the right or left of the center point will cause it to spin, influencing whether it moves off to the right or left after impact.

These are all predictable results based on the physics of collisions, Newton’s Laws of Motion, conservation of momentum and energy, and vector analysis.

Now imagine how frustrating it would be if you had no idea how or in which direction the balls will move. Suppose you hit the target ball on the right side and rather than moving off to the left — like it’s supposed to — it goes to the right, or backward, or straight up into the air. Or suppose you hit a ball and all the other balls move.

That’s what it’s like, right now, for physicists studying very small particles at very low temperatures. By observing the behavior of electrons at absolute zero, which is the coldest possible temperature (minus-459 degrees Fahrenheit), they’re witnessing movements and spin patterns that under normal circumstances would be regarded as bizarre if not utterly impossible. (Think the strange-behaving billiard balls.)

In trying to understand what causes such strangeness, researchers will systematically manipulate the variables and artificially control the conditions, and then note the results. By doing so, they have come to identify various factors that may contribute to the unpredictable or irrational behavior, one of which is what they call “kinetic frustration." Kinetic refers to motion, and frustration, in this case, refers to interference or obstruction of motion.

To test this, they built a “frustration machine” designed to thwart electrons in their movement and block them from going where they’re supposed to. As a result, the electrons are forced to find somewhere else to go and some other way of getting there.

(This reminds me, as a real-life illustration, of the time I got in a fight on the practice field because the defender kept grabbing a hold of my jersey and wouldn’t let go, preventing me from breaking inside or out. Eventually, I hauled off and punched him, and we scuffled to the ground. It was, for me, atypical behavior brought on by frustration.)

In the process of investigating unusual movements under extraordinary conditions, the researchers were shocked to observe a new or another phase of matter, apart from the usual three states of solid, liquid and gas.

Until recently, the prevailing scientific belief was that everything in the world had to exist in one of those three states even though there may have been some overlap at the point or moment of transition — for instance, both ice and water at the same time. Now, we learn of a whole other state or dimension in which things can exist.

The point is that our understanding of the world is not complete and our learning is not finished.

Not that the discovery of a new phase of matter will have any bearing on things in real life, but it is a reminder that strange and remarkable phenomena can and often do occur beyond the bounds of ordinary circumstance and everyday routine — and what may appear to be irrational behavior to some may have reasons that conventional reason cannot comprehend.

Deciding on the role of artificial intelligence | Ron Colone A guy they refer to as “The Godfather of Artificial Intelligence” recently quit his job at Google so he could speak freely about the dangers of the technology, which he helped create.