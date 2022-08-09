The city of Solvang may be looking at development of a new, stand-alone fire station downtown within several years.

Santa Barbara County Fire Chief Mark Hartwig told the council Monday that 13 of County Fire’s 16 stations are at least 50 years old, and three are older than 60 years.

“Three surveys say we need to start planning for replacement of those stations,” he said.

Among those is the Solvang Station — Santa Barbara County Fire Department Station 30 — which occupies a structure shared by city offices on the corner of Oak and 2nd streets.

The Santa Barbara County Fire District provides fire protection services to the communities of Solvang, Goleta and Buellton. Services are funded through property tax collections.

In the Valley, the design provides Solvang immediate access to resources from stations in Buellton, Santa Ynez and the Sikorsky S-70 Firehawk firefighting helicopter stationed at the Santa Ynez Airport.

“Our goal is to provide you the benefit of that regional service delivery, those resources a … smaller city cannot afford but have that available to the local community,” Hartwig said.

He added the county is developing a capital plan based on a report which is currently being developed and expected to be completed late this fall.

If the city and county looked to remain in their current location, Hartwig said the necessary upgrades to the existing structure “would probably be more expensive than building a new station.”

Bradford’s staff report noted a current proposal calls for placing the new station at Parking Lot 5, but other options may be considered as the process moves forward.

“We want to work with you. That’s the key. We want to make sure our solution is a solution for the city as well,” Hartwig said.

In other fire news, Hartwig reported he looks forward to the impending consolidation of dispatch services for all fire, rescue and emergency medical services into a single center. All agencies in every city and the county have signed on to the agreement, and construction on the facility in Cathedral Oaks has begun.

The combined dispatch center could streamline mutual aid requests for service. The system will also be designed to send “the closest, most-appropriate resources regardless of jurisdiction,” when a call comes in, Hartwig said.

In addition, he reported the county is putting its ambulance service contract out to bid for the first time in county history. Four agencies registered intents to bid on the contract that is estimated to run about $75 million. They include American Medical Response, Priority Ambulance, Falck and the county itself. The contract is expected to be awarded by Nov. 1.

In other action, the council voted 4-1, with Councilman Robert Clarke dissenting, to amend the city’s grant funding policy to include focus on veterans services and minors with disabilities.