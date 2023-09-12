New Frontiers donates 5% of sales to local nonprofit
On Friday, Sept. 15, New Frontiers will donate 5% of daily sales to benefit Atterdag Village of Solvang.
Atterdag Village, a nonprofit serving senior residents, is asking the community to help the cause by shopping at New Frontiers that day, when representatives from Atterdag Village will be on-site to share about the work they do.
Funds raised will benefit the nonprofit's annual Harvest Party, which supports local low-income seniors.
For more information about Atterdag Village, visit www.peoplewhocare.com
Vikings Classic Car Show registration closes Sept. 20
The deadline for Vikings Classic Car Show entries is quickly approaching, with the show registration cutoff set for Wednesday, Sept. 20.
The inaugural Solvang car and motorcycle show will take place Saturday, Oct. 7, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., in downtown Solvang.
Admission is free to the general public.
Other activities during the weekend event include a fundraising dinner on Friday, Oct. 6, at Mendenhall Museum of Gasoline Pumps & Petrolina in Buellton, and a Santa Ynez Valley Garage Tour benefiting the Pirate Garage at SYV High School on Sunday, Oct. 8, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The Saturday car show will feature a lineup of classic cars and motorcycles, hot rods, sports cars, muscle cars, vans, pickups, and other special interest vehicles.
Car show participant applications, event tickets and additional information are available online at www.vikingcharitiesinc.com/carshow.
Hartmann to hold Solvang office hours
Third District Supervisor Joan Hartmann will hold office hours in both Lompoc and Solvang to engage with constituents and discuss matters related to County governance and community projects.
Lompoc office hours are: Thursday, Sept. 14, from 2-4 p.m., at 100 E Locust Ave., Lompoc
Solvang office hours are: Wednesday, Sept. 20, from 2-4 p.m., at 1745 Mission Dr., Solvang
Brian Regan to perform Sept. 21 at Solvang Festival Theater
Funnyman Brian Regan will take the Solvang Festival Theater stage at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, as the first-ever comedian to perform at the theater.
Proceeds from Regan's show — each year he visits close to 100 cities across North America with his standup routine — will benefit the Solvang Theaterfest and Rotary Club of Solvang.
The comedian built his 30-plus-year career on the strength of his material, starting with "Brian Regan Live" in 1997 and routines broadcast on Comedy Central in 2007 and 2008.
Regan is a regular on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," and made 28 appearances as a regular guest on "The Late Show with David Letterman" during its three-decade run.
Regan is also a featured guest on two episodes of Jerry Seinfeld’s talk show series "Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee." The episodes are streaming on Netflix.
Tickets to the show are $69.50 per seat plus a $5 processing fee and can be purchased online at www.solvangtheaterfest.org.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
The Solvang Festival Theater is located at 420 Second St., Solvang.