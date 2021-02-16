New members sought for Diablo Canyon decommissioning panel

Applications are being accepted to join the Diablo Canyon Decommissioning Engagement Panel that provides community input about decommissioning issues to Pacific Gas and Electric Co.
Three new members are needed for the local nonregulatory stakeholder group of 11 people, and March 13 is the deadline to apply.
The panel was created to foster open dialogue between the community and PG&E on matters related to decommissioning Diablo Canyon Power Plant and future uses of the facilities and property located on the Pecho Coast north of Avila Beach.
Panel members, who meet quarterly, also have a chance to learn about the technical aspects of the decommissioning process.
PG&E representatives and existing panel members will select three replacements who broadly reflect the diverse stakeholder viewpoints in the communities surrounding the nuclear power plant.
New panel members will be announced March 29.
For more information on how to apply, visit https://diablocanyonpanel.org/ or www.pge.com/engagementpanel.
