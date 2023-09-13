Solvang’s newly appointed director of parks and recreation is anything but new to Solvang.

Jenny McClurg was born in the valley’s hospital, attended Solvang Elementary and graduated from Santa Ynez Valley Union High School. She played soccer and basketball on local fields and courts, and learned more than her fair share about sporting equipment while working at her parents’ store: Sports Barn in Santa Barbara.

“I grew up in that store and playing sports. With my parents and the store, I had to know how to play all the sports. That’s why I’m in the rec world today,” McClurg said.

While home for summer breaks from her studies at Chico State University, she worked as a camp counselor in Solvang. After she earned her degree in recreation administration, she returned to her hometown to build a career.

“I raised my family here and plan to stay. Our goal is to always provide fun, safe, exciting and entertaining opportunities through our beautiful parks and our recreation department,” McClurg said.

Fifteen years ago, she was hired as a recreation coordinator. She was later promoted to senior recreation coordinator, but like all recreation department staff was “purged” by COVID-19 shutdowns and related budget cuts.

Her excitement about the position as well as the department soon returning to full strength is palpable.

“We’re back to pre-COVID levels as far as the offerings of classes, events, programs. During COVID, we really just kept the outdoor things rolling because kids needed to be socially active. We did as much of that as one person could do,” McClurg said.

In 2021, Candice Libera came on as recreation coordinator. Former Parks and Recreation Director Fred Lageman has returned as special events coordinator.

“He’s our huge Halloween guru and helps with all the other special events as a contractor,” McClurg said.

Once the recreation clerk position is filled, the department will be fully staffed.

“We’re looking forward to making things bigger and better while continuing with the programs that have been successful for us,” McClurg said.

One considerable change to duties since 2019 is the department’s marketing efforts.

“Without Solvang Conference and Visitors Bureau, Candice has been taking on a ton of marking, and Parks and Rec will run Julefest with a committee of volunteers. They include a lot of long-time (Santa Ynez) Valley people and business owners who understand and have the pulse on what the community and tourists want for Julefest,” McClurg said.

Another anticipated change will be the return of parks maintenance to the department. During COVID, those duties were switched under the umbrella of the city public works department.

“It made sense for park maintenance to fall under this department because parks tie directly to recreation. We know what we need at any given time to meet recreation needs. Public works did a great job, and we worked really well together, but they have other important priorities. Switching parks back to our department means you have a director who can give parks 100 percent of the attention they need,” McClurg said.

The returned focus allowed by full staffing will help the city finish its Proposition 68 grant projects, including the pickleball courts and park maintenance. She also looks forward to a proposed partnership which may provide public access to pool time and the development of related aquatic programs.

“Our job is to create fun, so whatever that might look like through events, classes, programs. Making other people happy makes me happy,” McClurg said.