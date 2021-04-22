New vaccine appointments available throughout Santa Barbara County via MyTurn

Several COVID-19 vaccine appointments are available for Santa Barbara County residents ages 18 and older at various locations via the state's third-party MyTurn system.
While community vaccination opportunities were previously listed on the publichealthsbc.org/vaccine, they now must be accessed through MyTurn.
Appointments are currently available April 28 at Hancock College in Santa Maria and April 27 at the Santa Barbara Hilton from 9:30 to 4:15 p.m. both days.
To sign up for appointments at those sites, residents can visit myturn.ca.gov and enter their ZIP code or other ZIP codes in the county.
Not all providers offering appointments are currently listed on MyTurn at this time. The website provides links to some local clinics and pharmacies within the county offering appointments, but residents will be taken to the website of the provider to schedule the appointment.
The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported 42 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths from the illness on Thursday.
According to Santa Barbara County public health data, 33,994 total cases have been reported in the county and 154 cases remain active.
As of Thursday, 12 county residents are hospitalized for COVID-19, including three individuals in the intensive care unit, according to county data.
The two additional deaths were of a Lompoc resident and a Santa Barbara resident, according to county data. Confirmed COVID-19 deaths in the county now total 447.
Concerned about COVID-19?
