The revitalization of downtown Lompoc continues as younger generations with local roots bring fresh ideas and new businesses to the area, such as PCH Street wine bar which opened its doors on Jan. 15.

"I've been here pretty much all my life, and for my whole life I've been saying there's nothing to do," said PCH Street owner and operator Monty Montgomery. "And I'm trying to give Lompoc something to do and it just happens to be this."

Montgomery, who was raised in Lompoc and now is raising three children of his own, said he is proud to give back to his community in the best way he knows how.

The 700-square-foot pub, located at 117 South H St., features a sleek bar top with high-back chairs and a farm table for casual community seating. The pub strictly serves wine and beer.

Owning a wine bar was not a dream of Montgomery's until after he purchased the building and the neighboring empty lot in July 2021.

"Even the most challenging properties in town were extremely overpriced and that just led me to a quick change in direction," Montgomery said, describing his journey to seek out a residential investment property in 2021 during an overinflated housing market.

Once the idea of investing in commercial property on the southside of town became a new focus, he led with the concept of a salon that later developed into the idea of an adjoining wine bar.

"I don't think everyone has the same vision," said Montgomery, adding that when his branding company stepped in, the concept of merging the two businesses made even more sense. "I think it's a good idea, the combination of the two."

In addition to wine and beer, PCH Street will soon add a salon. The wine bar shares a wall with a separate suite that will become a full-blown salon under the PCH Street brand and will feature hair stylists and a nail technician. Salon patrons will be treated to discounts to purchase from a rotating menu of local wines.

The salon is projected to open in early spring, Montgomery said.

Further, plans to transform the neighboring empty lot into an outdoor entertainment courtyard complete with shipping containers occupied by food vendors are also taking shape.

Friends and neighbors Eric Oviatt and Mike Lamping, co-founders of Cold Coast Brewing Co., who with friend Brian McConnell stop by regularly to enjoy a mug of beer from the tap at PCH Street, said Montgomery's ambitious undertaking in a matter of months is spurring them to get their doors open. Cold Coast Brewing Co., located across the parking lot from PCH Street on Ocean Avenue, has been under major construction for the past two years and is slated to open this summer.

"This whole section [of town] needs more of this," said Lamping, who described Montgomery's new wine bar as an upbeat place to be. "The environment is fun and Monty is a good dude."

Ciera Cowper, a customer and nail technician who soon will offer her specialty services at PCH Street salon, said she especially likes to visit the wine bar for $5 rosé Thursdays with friends.

"It's a new place to come chill and vibe," she said. "The wine is awesome, and so is the customer service."

The grand opening for PCH Street wine bar is set for St. Patrick's Day, March 17.