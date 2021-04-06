Nonprofit giving free rides to COVID-19 vaccinations for older adults, those with medical needs

Volunteers are stepping up to help Santa Barbara County's most vulnerable residents by providing free transportation to and from COVID-19 vaccine appointments for older adults and residents with debilitating health conditions.

mission::vaccinate was created by Community Partners in Caring — a nonprofit providing support services to older adults in Santa Maria, Orcutt, Lompoc, Goleta and Santa Barbara — to give a lifeline to residents isolated during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"A lot of our clients don't have family or friends in the area, and a lot of the time those volunteers are the ones bridging that gap and helping them get back into the world," said project coordinator Kaley Wise. "It seems like just a ride, but it’s not — you could be saving someone’s life."

Community Partners in Caring also offers grocery pickup and delivery, free food delivery, programming enrollment, transportation to medical appointments, yardwork and "friendly calls" to local seniors.

Nipomo resident John Tarabini, who has worked as a Community Partners volunteer for about six weeks in the Santa Maria area, said he has seen how taking someone to a vaccine appointment or delivering their groceries makes a huge difference.

"The older people are the most vulnerable in the whole COVID-19 situation, so it's important for them to get vaccinated as soon as possible. Whatever part in the process I can play to make that happen is good for them, good for me and good for the community at large," Tarabini said.