Nonprofit Spotlight: Erik Frost leaves it all out on the field for area students

While some education advocates emphasize tenets and theories, Erik Frost has long preferred a more hands-on approach, be it in the classroom, at community events, or under the hood of a car.

“It sure has been fun,” said the longtime automotive instructor, reflecting on his lengthy, multifaceted career as a teacher, school administrator, and in recent years as a volunteer for the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara. “If I had to do it all over again, I’m not sure I would do anything differently.”

Erik Frost Erik Frost and his wife Judy, right, at the 2019 Scholarship Foundation North County reception at the Far Western Tavern in Orcutt.

A Scholarship Foundation board member since 2010, Erik has been an avuncular fixture at Foundation events for almost 20 years. At the organization’s annual scholarship awards ceremonies in Santa Barbara and Santa Maria, he can be counted on to contribute in ways large and small – everything from setting up tables and arranging for balloons to guiding students and their parents to their seats.

Event organizers and community members alike prize his good-natured enthusiasm.

“The wonderful thing about Erik, on top of being a stalwart champion for education, is his pleasant manner,” said Scholarship Foundation board Chair Christie Glanville. “Whatever we ask of him, he invariably responds with a smile and a reassuring comment or two. A disagreeable encounter with Erik Frost is about as common as cross-country skiing in Santa Maria. He is a tremendous ambassador for our organization, and for the cause of increasing access to postsecondary education generally.”

Frost’s interest in helping students grew out of his own experiences as an undergraduate in the mid-1960s. A standout football player throughout high school and college, he received a scholarship to play defensive tackle for the Cal Poly Mustangs his junior and senior years. At his playing peak, he tipped the scales at a burly 302 pounds.