Nonprofit Spotlight: Santa Maria Arts Council pivots to support school arts, teachers

“Growing up in a home with art was part of my formative DNA, I guess you could say,” said Marti Fast, Santa Maria Arts Council president and recently retired art gallery director and fine arts instructor at Allan Hancock College.

“My father, Nat Fast, was an amazing artist, teacher, and one of the founders of the Santa Maria Arts Council back in 1965. This group has always been made up of inventive, creative visionaries who have understood the value of the arts in our community. It’s a wonderful organization to be part of.”

Since 1965 the Council has worked to support local artists and cultivate a thriving arts community. The Council is perhaps best known for their annual individual grants in the arts competition, which has awarded $319,800 to over 400 locally trained artists in the areas of dance, drama, music, and visual art since 1972.

“In 1971, many of the folks on the council were teachers and instructors at Allan Hancock who wanted to support our students. A wonderful [student] died tragically and much too young and the council decided to create a scholarship and have a small arts competition. So, we had a fundraiser to earn the money for the first scholarship, which I believe was something like $200. By 1977, through a tremendous amount of work by a committed core group on the Council, the grants fund was established to fund the grants in perpetuity.”

Thanks to the generosity of art lovers within the Santa Maria community, the arts council has been able to grow its program to award larger grants to local artists.