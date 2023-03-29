Papers were being shuffled, pencils were scribbling and students were putting their smarts to the test Wednesday.
As the timer ticked down, students scratched their heads trying to solve problems in a fun way by using their unique methods.
The North County Mathematics Super Bowl made its returns after the program was put on hiatus to the Covid-19 pandemic. The mega math competition had nearly 200 students in grades four, five and six from schools throughout northern Santa Barbara County. Students were invited to participate in various math challenges including individual and collaboration work. The event was held at the Santa Maria Fairpark.
“The Math Bowl was fun and it was all worth it. I was glad that I could go with my school," said Logan Jackson Southern, a sixth-grade student at Orcutt Academy.
Joe Dana, the assistant superintendent of educational services for the Orcutt Union School District, hosted the event he's been organizing for years. Dana has seen kids who were in this competition continue to study math into their college years. He believes this event is a great inspiration and provides encouragement for students.
“This is an exciting event for all of us in the North County because it's our first Math Super Bowl since 2019,” said Dana. “It's been four years and this is an event all about math for kids that love math."
Dana said the competition consists of an individual test, a group math test and a "hands-on engineering challenge.”
Many parents came out to support their children in the competition, some bringing flowers, poster boards and cheering on the students as they worked on a team challenge. As awards were given out, students proudly rejoiced by screaming their school names and congratulating their peers.
First place winners for individual testing were: Carter Kurczodyna, from Joe Nightingale Elementary for fourth grade; Yumin He, from Joe Nightingale Elementary for fifth grade; and Griffin Rowel, from Ballard School for sixth grade. The first-place team winners were: Manzanita for fourth grade, Joe Nightingale for fifth grade and Ballard for sixth grade.
The overall school standings featured the Ballard School in first place, Manzanita in second, Joe Nightingale in third, Pine Grove in fourth and Buena Vista in fifth place.
Joseph Martinez, a sixth-grade student at Miguelito Elementary School, says his favorite part of the Super Bowl was the design challenge where students had to work together and see who was able to build the tallest tower with paper and tape.
Martinez said he enjoyed working with his teammates and had advice for improving math problem-solving skills: “Practice a lot, like a lot, a lot.”
Teachers from each school helped prepare students for the big day by being math coaches. Renae Schmid, a fourth-grade teacher at Joe Nightingale, helped prep the students. She says this event provides students with an enrichment opportunity to excel in something that they love.
“They get to work as a team, not just in the classroom individually, and they all have this great math skill in common,” said Schmid. “I think they really enjoy it and we basically guide them, we are coaching them, but, really, they have such great math brains that they take it over.”
Julie Grennan, a fifth-grade teacher at Joe Nightingale, agreed and says it's about the conversations students are having, sharing strategies with each other and strengthening the knowledge that they’ve already come to the team with.
“Academic competitions are so important for students,” said guest speaker Ellen Barger, the county's associate superintendent of curriculum and instruction. “They give students the opportunity to be part of a team, to develop new skills, and hone their problem-solving heuristics in ways that benefit them through the rest of their schooling and through the rest of their lives."
According to Dana, the event was a collaborative effort between the Orcutt Union School District and the Guadalupe Union School District. He says they are expecting that in the years to come the Math Super Bowl will continue to grow.