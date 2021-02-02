North County pharmacies open limited vaccine appointments to those 75+

Pharmacies in Santa Maria, Lompoc and Orcutt have opened limited COVID-19 vaccine appointments to residents 75 and older in Santa Barbara County this week, the county Public Health Department reported Tuesday.

Daily appointments at Sav-On and Vons pharmacies throughout the county previously had been limited to health care workers, according to the Public Health Department.

Four pharmacies have limited availability today through Friday, and slots are expected to fill quickly. Those wishing to register can make an appointment through links at the following sites:

Santa Maria — Sav-On Pharmacy, 2320 S. Broadway

Schedule link: https://kordinator.mhealthcoach.net/vcl/1609884413461

Orcutt — Sav-On Pharmacy, 1120 E. Clark Ave.

Schedule link: https://kordinator.mhealthcoach.net/vcl/1609885376384

Lompoc — Vons Pharmacy, 729 N. H St.

Schedule link: https://kordinator.mhealthcoach.net/vcl/1610479431744

Lompoc — Sav-On Pharmacy, 1500 N. H St.

Schedule link: https://kordinator.mhealthcoach.net/vcl/1609886485581

Residents also can receive appointment registration assistance by calling the Public Health hotline at 211 and selecting option 4.