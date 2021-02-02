You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
North County pharmacies open limited vaccine appointments to those 75+
0 comments
breaking top story

North County pharmacies open limited vaccine appointments to those 75+

Pharmacies in Santa Maria, Lompoc and Orcutt have opened limited COVID-19 vaccine appointments to residents 75 and older in Santa Barbara County this week, the county Public Health Department reported Tuesday.

Daily appointments at Sav-On and Vons pharmacies throughout the county previously had been limited to health care workers, according to the Public Health Department. 

Four pharmacies have limited availability today through Friday, and slots are expected to fill quickly. Those wishing to register can make an appointment through links at the following sites:

Santa Maria — Sav-On Pharmacy, 2320 S. Broadway

Schedule link: https://kordinator.mhealthcoach.net/vcl/1609884413461

Orcutt — Sav-On Pharmacy, 1120 E. Clark Ave. 

Schedule link: https://kordinator.mhealthcoach.net/vcl/1609885376384 

Lompoc — Vons Pharmacy, 729 N. H St.

Schedule link: https://kordinator.mhealthcoach.net/vcl/1610479431744

Lompoc — Sav-On Pharmacy, 1500 N. H St.

Schedule link: https://kordinator.mhealthcoach.net/vcl/1609886485581

Residents also can receive appointment registration assistance by calling the Public Health hotline at 211 and selecting option 4. 

For more information about COVID-19 vaccines in Santa Barbara County, visit publichealthsbc.org/vaccine.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Santa Maria City Reporter

Originally from the Pacific Northwest, Laura Place covers city government, policy and elections in Santa Maria and Santa Barbara County. Follow her on Twitter @itslaurasplace

Related to this story

Most Popular

Solvang council stays the course on financial planning
Local

Solvang council stays the course on financial planning

  • Updated

Despite a global pandemic, state- and county-mandated shut downs and resulting economic impacts, the city of Solvang sits in a healthy financial position with a cost-savings budget and long-term economic planning strategies put in place by previous councils, the city’s manager reported Monday.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News