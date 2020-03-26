You are the owner of this article.
Northbound lane to be closed at Gaviota Tunnel
The northbound left lane of Highway 101 will be closed at the Gaviota Tunnel from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. starting Monday and continuing through Friday, April 3, weather permitting, for work to protect the highway from runoff.

The closure is part of an emergency Caltrans contract to repair a drainage system and perform erosion control near an embankment, a Caltrans District 5 spokesman said.

Both of the nearby Gaviota Roadside Rest Areas will be closed 24 hours a day every day during the work, the spokesman said.

Souza Construction of Santa Barbara is the contractor for the $1 million project.

