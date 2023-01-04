Northern Santa Barbara County seemed to be holding its breath Wednesday, waiting from the “bomb cyclone” weather forecasters predicted will hit the area with high winds, heavy rain and the potential for debris flows and flooding that night.

After a spate of gusty winds in the morning and some moderate rain in the early afternoon, traffic was relatively light as people seemed to be hunkering down at home waiting for the intense storm to strike, although some stores reported the demand was higher than usual for things like batteries and bottled water.

Although the entire county is under threat from the storm, the South Coast was expected to bear the brunt of the storm, along with south-facing mountain slopes and beaches.

At a press conference late Wednesday afternoon, Santa Barbara County and Montecito officials announced mandatory evacuations were in effect for specific neighborhoods below the areas burned by the Alisal, Cave and Thomas wildfires.

County Sheriff Bill Brown said the National Weather Service had issued a flash flood watch for the entire county, adding forecasters could raise that to a flood warning that might come anywhere from an hour or two to as little as a few minutes before an event.

“The watershed in our county is in a saturated condition right now,” Brown said, meaning the soil is so saturated it wouldn’t be able to absorb the volume of rain expected from the storm, resulting in flooding and debris flows.

Brown said the National Weather Service was predicting the county could receive 4 to 8 inches of rain within 24 hours, with some isolated areas possibly inundated by as much as 10 inches.

The bulk of the rainfall was expected between 10 p.m. Wednesday and 5 a.m. Thursday, with the most intense rain — and greatest threat of flooding — hitting between midnight and 3 a.m.

In addition, winds from 50 to 60 mph were forecast for Wednesday night, which he said could cause more trees and powerlines to go down because of the saturated ground.

County Fire Chief Mark Hartwig said emergency services from all jurisdictions were on alert for the storm.

“We train for this,” Hartwig said. “Unfortunately, we have a lot of experience assisting each other.”

He said the county’s Type 3 Incident Management Team would be activated Wednesday night, and the California Office of Emergency Services had provided additional funding to staff equipment from Carpinteria to Santa Maria.

California Highway Patrol Capt. Mike Logie said the CHP, Caltrans and county road crews were monitoring the roadways and would notify the public as soon as possible if roads had to be closed, but he warned motorists to use extreme caution while driving.

“This is a significant storm,” Logie said. “If you do not have to travel and if you’re in a safe place, please stay put.”

A 40-mile stretch of Highway 1 south of Big Sur, which had been closed for weeks by rockslides, reopened Tuesday morning only to be closed again at 5 p.m. Wednesday in anticipation of the storm.

Los Padres National Forest officials warned those planning to visit forest lands over the next week to be prepared for possible snow-covered and slippery roads, rock slides, trail washouts, possible flash floods and other hazards.