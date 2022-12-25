Just as I was preparing my annual list of the biggest stories of the year, the biggest story of the year broke.
It was reported that scientists at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory produced energy using nuclear fusion.
Later that day, seeing how excited I was over what was being called, and what I agree was “a breakthrough development,” my friend asked, 'What is it about it that is so important?'”
In as brief a manner as I could, I tried to hit all the usual talking points, first explaining that unlike nuclear fission — which splits atoms apart to release energy — fusion joins atoms together. It is a safer, much more efficient means of energy production.
Fusion is nuclear without the dangers we’ve come to associate with nuclear. With fusion, there’s virtually no chance of a Three Mile Island-Chernobyl-Fukushima-type accident.
The conditions for initiating and maintaining a fusion reaction are so precise and so difficult to attain, that any disturbance or fluctuation would immediately shut down the process, eliminating the risk of runaway chain reactions like you get with fission.
I compare fission to running downhill pushing a super-heavy wheelbarrow; good luck trying to stop.
The material inside the wheelbarrow is uranium, the 48th most abundant element on Earth (so it’s not like the supply is unlimited.) The uranium isotopes that are the end result of the fission reaction are highly radioactive; exposure to it is extremely harmful to human health and all life on Earth.
Fusion, on the other hand, uses hydrogen, the most abundant element in the universe. So, which one do you think is more sustainable?
The main byproduct of fusion reaction is helium, a non-reactive, non-toxic gas that is so light, our gravity cannot hold it. When released into the atmosphere, it floats away from the surface of the Earth, unlike the carbon emissions from fossil fuels, which are highly active and remain in the atmosphere where they combine with other substances to form toxic chemical compounds and a physical barrier that serves to hold in the heat and warm up the planet.
The very small remaining amount of waste material from the fusion process has a half-life of 12 years, meaning in 12 years half of it will be gone, so storage solutions are less of a challenge compared to the more than billion-year half-life of uranium isotopes. No good solution has ever been proposed for what to do with hazardous waste materials that forever linger.
The final point I brought up was that nuclear fusion is far, far more efficient than any other form of energy production we currently employ.
But an even deeper reason for my enthusiasm over the fusion breakthrough occurred to me later at home while further pondering it.
I realized that for me, fusion represents a break from the stark images of my youth growing up in the automobile capital of the world: the huge industrial chimneys spewing brown and gray smoke, the streaks of oil on the river, and the dead fish lining the banks.
A break from the mass destruction of Hiroshima and Nagasaki was illumination, enlightenment, the triumph of scientific advancement; and a further diminishing of the Petroleum Paradigm that for so many years had oil companies, auto companies, airline companies, purveyors of plastic, politicians and investors binding us to a crude, inefficient, nonrenewable source of energy, even if it meant fighting wars, risking national security, and paying ever-escalating costs to try to keep it flowing.
Most importantly, though, fusion (along with solar, wind, hydro and all the other clean energy alternatives) represents hope for a better, wiser, healthier and more peaceful tomorrow.
Detractors grumble that we are still a long way from fusion being a viable commercial source of energy, to which I say, firstly, who knows how far away we are if we continue to de-incentivize fossil fuels and dare to look beyond electric cars. And secondly, so what!
Does not the journey of a thousand miles begin with a single step, and would not that journey be impossible were it not for the first step ... and the next?