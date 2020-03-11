Number of homeless in Santa Barbara County rises by 5%; more are veterans, more living in cars

The 2019 count found 226 children under age 18 in 115 homeless families.

Albers noted those figures don’t include families who doubled up for shelter, were paying for a motel room or are at risk of becoming homeless.

The number of homeless living in shelters rose only slightly, going from 670 in 2019 to 674 this year, but the number of individuals living in their cars took a dramatic increase, rising from 479 in 2019 to 629 this year, an increase of 76%.

Homeless individuals who were unsheltered, which includes those living in cars, also increased, from 1,133 last year to 1,223 this year, Albers said.

“The [Point in Time] Count effort illustrates that there is still much work to do to address homelessness; thankfully we have committed resources and dedicated partners to pursue solutions across the county,” said Rob Fredericks, chairman of the Continuum of Care.

Countywide, a total of 1,897 homeless individuals were counted, up from the 1,803 counted in 2019, with 1,292 of those, or 68%, living in the South Coast communities of Goleta, Isla Vista, Santa Barbara, Montecito, Summerland and Carpinteria.