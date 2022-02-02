Ojai native plant educator Lanny Kaufer will lead a discussion on the medicinal plants found in California as part of his book launch slated for 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, at the Ojai Valley Museum.

Kaufer's book, titled "Falcon Guides book, Medicinal Herbs of California: A Field Guide to Common Healing Plants," will be the topic of discussion at the outdoor event, which will take place in the museum's Chumash Garden.

The event is open and free to the public. Reservations are not required.

Attendees will meet several plants on the grounds that also are featured in Kaufer's book, including mugwort, toyon, wild rose, wild cherry and elderberry, according to the author who has been leading herb walks in Southern California since 1976.

Kaufer said the book — complete with color photos and detailed descriptions of each medicinal herb, conservation status and recipes to put their botanical healing power to work — is designed to introduce readers to the principles of herbal remedies.

The book also will help its readers locate, harvest, cultivate and incorporate more than 70 locally abundant medicinal plants into their daily lives, including Indigenous uses of plants, along with the current science explaining the pharmacology of the plants that validates the traditional uses.

Kaufer will be autographing his new book that will be available for purchase at the launch.

For more information, visit ojaivalleymuseum.org. In case of rain, the event will be rescheduled for Saturday, Feb. 12.

Greenhouse near Solvang city limits approved by Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors A 20-foot-tall greenhouse on the edge of Solvang's city limits was approved over opposition by neighbors last week on a split vote of the Sant…