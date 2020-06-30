Old Spanish Days: Lompoc High grad Alena Velasco selected as 2020 Spirit of Fiesta

When the new-look Old Spanish Days Fiesta kicks off this summer, the Santa Barbara-based event will do so with a recent Lompoc High School graduate helping to lead the way.

Alena Velasco, who earned her diploma from Lompoc High in early June, has been selected as the 2020 Spirit of Fiesta. Dating back to 1949, according to the nonprofit that puts on Old Spanish Days, the Spirit of Fiesta serves as “the visual representation of Fiesta, a goodwill ambassador to local residents and visitors alike.”

“This selection means a lot to me,” Velasco said of the honor. “Yes, I love the dresses and all the glamour, but being Spirit is about showing others my true passions and spreading positivity. I love talking within different communities and bringing the tradition of Spirit and Old Spanish Days to those outside of Santa Barbara.”

Old Spanish Days is traditionally celebrated over the course of five days with various events in and around Santa Barbara aimed at promoting the history, customs and traditions of the American Indian, Spanish, Mexican, and early American settlers that developed the area.

The COVID-19 pandemic, however, has forced this year’s installment to be “reimagined,” according to organizers, with most events set to be held online, on television or in other ways that adhere to physical distancing.