Old Town Market in Orcutt reopened by owners of cafes, markets in Lompoc, Solvang

Residents of Old Orcutt got an early Christmas present Wednesday when Old Town Market’s new owners held a soft reopening, even as they set up the cash registers and greeted residents who dropped in to see if it was true.

The brothers who purchased the business said it will be awhile before the market is fully operating, as it still lacks some sections like produce after a remodeling project that moved the cash registers to the front wall to open up more space for shelves.

They noted the renovations also uncovered a bit of history — the interior surface of the original 1940s-era market’s front wall that had been covered by a façade.

“This is history right here, so we’re trying to save it,” said Sam Fidel, who bought the property at 405 E. Clark Ave. with brothers Tony and Nabil.

The wall has now been painted red, the old window frames have been removed and the exterior siding has been painted light brown to give it the appearance of a barn.

It’s an appropriate look, since it’s right next to where the produce section is planned.

The brothers are not newcomers to the food business, having started out in 2007 with 7 Stars Food Store at Blosser and Stowell roads in Santa Maria before adding Sr. Taco next door.

They also own Family Market on North V Street in Lompoc and two restaurants serving Mediterranean-style food — Hapy Bistro on Oak Park Boulevard in Pismo Beach and Santa Ynez Café on Alamo Pintado Road in Solvang.

Their experience with restaurants will play into their plans for the interior of Old Town Market, where they want to someday install a food court next to the produce section.