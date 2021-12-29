The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department confirmed the first four local cases of the omicron variant Wednesday, along with 534 new cases of COVID-19 — the highest daily case increase in nearly a year.
Only a small number of COVID-19 samples are tested for presence of the omicron variant, believed to be much more contagious than previous variants, meaning the true amount of omicron cases circulating in the county is likely much higher, according to local public health officials.
“The detection of these four omicron cases validates our sense of urgency about vaccination and boosters in our local community. Vaccination and boosters for every eligible community member continues to be the No. 1 tool we have to stop the spread of this virus and prevent serious illness in those who do get COVID-19,” said county Public Health Director Van Do-Reynoso.
The four confirmed cases were all among residents under the age of 30, three of whom reside in the South County, according to a county public health spokesperson. Only one of the residents had a record of COVID-19 vaccination in the California Immunization Registry.
Omicron cases were first detected in neighboring San Luis Obispo County earlier this month.
The 534 cases confirmed Wednesday included 145 located in the city of Santa Barbara, 66 in the city of Goleta, 54 in the areas of Goleta Valley and Gaviota, 52 in Lompoc and 82 in Santa Maria, according to county public health data.
As of Wednesday, 46 county residents were hospitalized for COVID-19, including nine receiving treatment in the intensive care unit, according to county public health data.
Residents age 5 and up are encouraged to complete their full COVID-19 vaccination series including their booster shot to protect against the virus. The vaccines appear to be effective against the omicron variant, especially against serious illness and death, according to county public health officials.
To find a nearby vaccine, visit myturn.ca.gov.
Residents also are encouraged to stay on top of potential infection by getting tested, especially if experiencing symptoms. Those unable to schedule an immediate appointment for a test are encouraged to seek an at-home test from their pharmacy or another location.
The county Public Health Department is distributing at-home antigen test packs from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m. while supplies last in Santa Barbara at the Franklin Health Care Center (1136 E. Montecito St.) and the county Public Health office (315 Camino del Remedio), at the Carpinteria Health Care Center at 931 Walnut Ave. and the Lompoc Health Care Center at 301 North R St.
