One person suffered moderate injuries and had to be extracted from her vehicle when it rolled over on Highway 101 south of Buellton just before noon Wednesday, officials said.
The California Highway Patrol received a call about the crash at 11:47 a.m., with reports of both northbound lanes clear but with debris scattered across the roadway.
In addition to CHP, units from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office and County Fire Department responded to the scene about three-fourths of a mile south of Santa Rosa Road, where a semitruck driver and four other drivers had stopped to provide assistance.
A CHP officer on scene said the overturning vehicle had knocked down a yellow “narrow bridge” warning sign and come to rest on its roof on the right shoulder of the roadway.’
A County Fire truck blocked the right-hand lane so the driver could be extracted from the wrecked car, which County Fire spokesman Scott Safechuck said took about 10 minutes.
The driver was taken by ambulance to Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria for treatment, Safechuck said.
The roadway was cleared about 45 minutes after the crash, according to the CHP, and the cause of the crash is under investigation.