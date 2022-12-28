No one won the jackpot in Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing, but one of the two top winning tickets was sold at the Mobil station on East Betteravia Road at Highway 101, according to the California Lottery website.
Two tickets picked five of the five main numbers, not including the Mega number, for an estimated payout of $245,984 each. The other ticket was sold at a liquor store in Glendale.
Those holding the winning tickets have six months to come forward and claim their prizes.
A total of 276,000 tickets were winners in Tuesday night’s draw, with $2 the lowest prize going to 181,596 ticketholders.
In California, Mega Millions prize amounts are parimutuel and will vary depending on the number of tickets sold and the number of winners. Prize information will be available once national results are certified.