One person suffered smoke inhalation and two pets were rescued after a fire broke out Friday night in a residence on the Chumash Reservation, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.
Fire crews summoned about 8:30 p.m. to the home on Willow Circle just off Sanja Cota Avenue made a fast interior attack on the flames, rescuing a dog and a cat in the process, said County Fire spokesman Capt. Daniel Bertucelli.
Crews quickly knocked down the flames but remained on scene for a time to overhaul the structure and assist the residents, Bertucelli said.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation, he said.
