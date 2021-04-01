One too many: Community members plant pinwheel gardens for child abuse awareness

Community members gathered both in Lompoc and Solvang on Thursday to plant pinwheel gardens in honor of National Child Abuse Awareness Month, dedicated to raising awareness and preventing child abuse in communities across the United States.

Metallic blue and silver pinwheels totaling 166 were planted at the North County Rape Crisis and Child Protection Center in Lompoc and near the Solvang Veterans Memorial Building. Each pinwheel represents five cases of reported child abuse in the Santa Ynez and Lompoc valleys for a total of 830 referrals investigated by Child Welfares Services in 2020.

And that's one too many, according to Ann McCarty, executive director of the Rape Crisis Center.

Standing with a handful of spinning pinwheels in her hand, McCarty explained the significance of the twirly toys, among them, a visual display meant to cause people to stop, take notice and start a conversation about ways to end child abuse.

"It's one thing just to say April is Child Abuse Awareness Month, but when you look at a pinwheel, it makes you go back to your own days of being at the beach and living carefree," she said. "And our children being abused are not living carefree lives."

Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, McCarty said that more than ever the need to spark conversation about child abuse prevention is crucial.