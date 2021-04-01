One too many: Community members plant pinwheel gardens for child abuse awareness

Community members gathered both in Lompoc and Solvang on Thursday to plant pinwheel gardens in honor of National Child Abuse Awareness Month, dedicated to raising awareness and preventing child abuse in communities across the United States.
Metallic blue and silver pinwheels totaling 166 were planted at the North County Rape Crisis and Child Protection Center in Lompoc and near the Solvang Veterans Memorial Building. Each pinwheel represents five cases of reported child abuse in the Santa Ynez and Lompoc valleys for a total of 830 referrals investigated by Child Welfares Services in 2020.
And that's one too many, according to Ann McCarty, executive director of the Rape Crisis Center.
Standing with a handful of spinning pinwheels in her hand, McCarty explained the significance of the twirly toys, among them, a visual display meant to cause people to stop, take notice and start a conversation about ways to end child abuse.
"It's one thing just to say April is Child Abuse Awareness Month, but when you look at a pinwheel, it makes you go back to your own days of being at the beach and living carefree," she said. "And our children being abused are not living carefree lives."
Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, McCarty said that more than ever the need to spark conversation about child abuse prevention is crucial.
According to statistics, cases of child abuse declined in 2020. But that news is misleading, she said.
"What I don't want people to think is that just because the numbers are lower, that it's not happening," McCarty said. "They're just not being reported."
The 2020 data reflect falling rates of child abuse because teachers and other mandated reporters are not present to advocate for children, McCarty said.
"Our children go to school for respite. That's where they're safe," she said. "Now they can't; they're at home with the people that abuse them."
McCarty also fears lawmakers will misjudge the statistics and pull vital funding that nonprofits like the Rape Crisis Center rely on due to a presumed lack of of need.
"We need more money because once all of these children are back in the stream of being seen by mandated reporters, you're going to see those numbers skyrocket," she said.
Also attending both events, Barbara Fitch, Children and Adult Network director for Santa Barbara County Department of Social Services, explained that child abuse prevention starts with helping to "meet families where they are."
"If families aren't able to do that because of their own challenges, then the rest of us step up," Fitch said. "That's why everybody has a role in this because we know there are kids who are not getting those types of nurturing relationships at home."
Information currently is being passed out at food distribution centers, and parent leaders are stepping up across the county to hold "Cafecito's," or small virtual gatherings that aid in strengthening family units through thoughtful discussion.
Topics include addressing ways to mitigate toxic stress, helping kids develop healthy self-regulation skills and empowering families to create supportive environments and healthy relationships.
In Solvang, City Council members Claudia Orona and Jim Thomas, along with City Manager Xenia Bradford attended the community gathering, planting pinwheels of their own.
Orona said it's concerning to know that each shimmering pinwheel only represents those cases that are reported.
"This is just the tip of the iceberg," Orona said. "It's heartbreaking. It highlights how much there is a need for organizations like this."
Thomas, a former law enforcement officer who "grew up" in the profession, said he witnessed cases of child abuse one too many times.
"Of the calls we used to go on, those are the ones that I think most of us, at least in my profession, just dreaded the most because they're heart-wrenching," he said.
Lisa André covers lifestyles and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record.
