The westbound lane is blocked and eastbound lane partly open on Highway 166 about 2½ miles west of Cottonwood Canyon Road after a trailer being hauled by a big-rig overturned about 11:55 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information Page and emergency radio broadcasts.
A semi-truck was pulling two 53-foot trailers loaded with cement westbound on the highway when it apparently swerved into the eastbound lane, a witness allegedly told CHP officers at the scene.
The semi-truck same to a stop partially off the highway, with the first trailer upright but the second trailer on its side, blocking three-quarters of the eastbound lane, according to the CHP page and radio traffic.
CHP officers said the big-rig driver is out of the cab and uninjured, and a tow truck has been requested to pull the trailer out of the roadway.
This story will be updated if more information becomes available.
