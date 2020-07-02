Online petition seeks COVID-19 protection for farmworkers

A petition has been launched online to ask the Santa Barbara and Ventura counties’ boards of supervisors to take steps to increase COVID-19 protections for farmworkers through education, mobile testing units, inspections and conditions for social distancing.
The petition posted on the Action Network website by Cameron Yee of Santa Maria also calls on the two counties’ supervisors to address problems with the H-2A farmworker housing program that contribute to the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Farmworkers are at risk of being infected with the virus while working in the fields, the petition says, asserting that farmworkers are being infected at a higher rate than the rest of the community.
After being permitted to resume dine-in services in late May, restaurant owners and other businesses are experiencing whiplash following a Thursday health order requiring the closure of several indoor operations in Santa Barbara County.
The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported 81 additional COVID-19 cases on Friday, with public health officials expressing confidence about further sector reopenings despite little improvement in hospitalization numbers from last week.
After a 94-day battle with COVID-19 in which survival was uncertain, Santa Maria resident Efrain Rangel was discharged Wednesday from Marian Regional Medical Center and finally able to rejoin his wife and three children.
A Los Angeles man was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of sex charges following a lengthy investigation by Santa Barbara County Sheriff's detectives into the case of a Buellton man who is also accused of sexually abusing minors, a spokeswoman said
A Santa Maria man was arrested on suspicion of vehicle theft-related charges Thursday hours after crashing a car in a Los Olivos neighborhood, according to a Santa Barbara County Sheriff's spokeswoman.