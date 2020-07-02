Online petition seeks COVID-19 protection for farmworkers

A petition has been launched online to ask the Santa Barbara and Ventura counties’ boards of supervisors to take steps to increase COVID-19 protections for farmworkers through education, mobile testing units, inspections and conditions for social distancing.

The petition posted on the Action Network website by Cameron Yee of Santa Maria also calls on the two counties’ supervisors to address problems with the H-2A farmworker housing program that contribute to the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Farmworkers are at risk of being infected with the virus while working in the fields, the petition says, asserting that farmworkers are being infected at a higher rate than the rest of the community.

“The recent outbreak in Oxnard where over 80% of farmworkers who lived and worked together tested positive is a wake-up call,” the petition says.

It also calls on employers and labor contractors for farmworkers living at the Oxnard apartment complex and a company that manages the complex to assure farmworkers’ health through a number of steps.

The petition has a stated goal of 50 signatures, and as of Thursday afternoon had collected 44.

The petition can be found at https://actionnetwork.org/petitions/protect-the-health-of-farmworkers?source=direct_link.

Photos: Soccer star Julian Araujo honors farmworkers with lunch

+2 Restaurants forced to regress after dine-in services prohibited in Santa Barbara County After being permitted to resume dine-in services in late May, restaurant owners and other businesses are experiencing whiplash following a Thursday health order requiring the closure of several indoor operations in Santa Barbara County.