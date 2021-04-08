Orcutt 8-year-old celebrates national launch of children's book, 'Little Brothers Are Annoying'

Orcutt siblings Anaiyah and Tyquam "Ty" Alexander have a relationship like many other families — sometimes they disagree, but ultimately they love one another.

However, unlike many brothers and sisters, their relationship is encapsulated in the children's book "Little Brothers Are Annoying," written by 8-year-old Anaiyah herself.

After catching the eye of an Indiana-based publishing company, the book now is being sold across the country through retailers like Amazon and Barnes & Noble.

Anaiyah penned the tale of her sibling relationship as part of a homeschool assignment over two years ago. She was annoyed that she had homework when her brother didn't, so he became the focus of the assignment, mother Toni Dyer said.

The next year, long after the assignment, Anaiyah chose to finish the story in a book format. She detailed the difficulties of sharing her toys and friends but, also, finding appreciation for the gift of her bond with Ty, 7. In the end she concludes, "I guess what I should say … is that little brothers are the best!"

Upon completion, Anaiyah expressed an interest in publishing, so Dyer began exploring options with the help of Local Copies, Etc. in Santa Maria. The family also found an illustrator online.

"We thought, we'd love to keep the product local," Dyer said. "Everyone wanted it. We self-published it, and within the first two weeks, she sold over 100 copies just from [posting] on social media."

The first copies, developed in a booklet style, were mostly sold to family and friends through Facebook.