Related to this story

Most Popular

+6
Some COVID-19 changes may become permanent in Santa Barbara County
Local

Some COVID-19 changes may become permanent in Santa Barbara County

  • Updated

Leaders in government, business, education, medical care and other fields have called policy and procedural changes made in response to the COVID-19 pandemic “the new reality.” Many people yearn for a return to the way things were just one year ago. But once the pandemic is gone, will life return to “the old reality”? Experts in various sectors say no.