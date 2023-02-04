Cuban restaurant Cubanissimo Cuban Coffee House & Café in Orcutt recently opened a second brick-and-mortar location inside of Vandenberg Space Force Base's Main Exchange, marking the company's second expansion since owners Arqui and Chrystal Trenado launched their eatery-on-wheels (food truck) in 2016.
The couple recently made an official announcement via social media, stating the smaller café-style shop — dubbed "Cubanissimo Cuban Café" located in the busy food court at the Base Exchange — is open for business Monday through Friday, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The café menu features food items similar to its 5-year-old flagship location including a variety of beverages (minus alcoholic options), pastries, savory main dishes and sides such as the Cubano Sandwich, Pollo con Papas over Rice and Cuban Black Beans over Rice.
And currently, the couples' main Orcutt location is offering a special $20.23 menu as part of Santa Maria's Restaurant Month, featuring a choice of one main meal with a side, and a choice of cocktail — guava mojito, mojito or guava mimosa.
The special menu is available in Orcutt only through Feb. 12.