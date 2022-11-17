Joanna Hendrix, a Santa Barbara County Office of Education teacher of the deaf and hard of hearing in Orcutt Union School District, has been recognized as Santa Barbara County Teacher of the Year.
Hendrix was honored along with a number of other TK-12 educators at the ninth annual “A Salute to Teachers” gala, presented by the county office of education and Cox Communications on Nov. 5 at the Music Academy in Santa Barbara.
Also honored were the Santa Barbara Bowl Performing Arts Teacher of the Year, three Distinguished New Educators, and three Distinguished Mentor award winners.
More than 300 people were in attendance, including teachers, principals, superintendents, community members, business partners, and elected officials from throughout the county.
With Andrew Firestone returning as emcee for the seventh year, the evening included a series of personalized video tributes dedicated to each honoree, produced by Cox Yurview television, as well as student performances from the Orcutt Academy High School Jazz Band, Sing! children’s choir, and 2022 Spirit of Fiesta, Tara Mata.
Guests enjoyed an elegant dinner as well as dancing in the Music Academy’s historic Marilyn Horne Main House.
This year’s honorees represented schools and districts from nearly every region of Santa Barbara County. Each honoree was presented with their award on stage by the award’s business sponsor and given the opportunity for remarks.
“To my former and current students, their parents, and those yet to come, thank you. Thank you for allowing me into your homes, for sharing your culture, your language, and your dreams. For partnering with me and trusting me along the way. Thank you to the deaf adults and community members who have supported my students and showed them the possibility of what is yet to come,” Hendrix told the gathering.
Hendrix works with preschool, transitional kindergarten, and kindergarten students from the Santa Maria and Orcutt regions. Her classroom is housed on the campus of Ralph Dunlap Elementary School.
In her closing remarks, Santa Barbara County Superintendent of Schools Susan Salcido emphasized the importance of elevating and celebrating the teaching profession:
“What a gift to be a part of this community - dedicated and invested in elevating the profession of teaching and recognizing the dynamic and complex work of teachers," she said.
"This evening was a moment to pause as a community and send this message to teachers: we believe in you, we respect you, we value you, and we salute you. We thank you for your unwavering commitment to our children, and the ways in which you humbly and boldly prepare and show up for your students every day. To the family and friends of honorees, thank you for dressing up tonight, for standing up and sometimes holding up your teacher. And to our community partners, thank you for your time, energy, and resources in support of teaching excellence.”
Kirsten McLaughlin, market vice president for Cox Communications in Santa Barbara, told the crowd, “As the daughter of two educators and a product of the Santa Barbara Unified School District, it is an honor to recognize the tireless work of our teachers and all they do to support their students and our community."