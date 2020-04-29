Organizers call off 2020 Lompoc Flower Festival amid coronavirus concerns

“We had no choice but to take this step for the safety of the community, as well as the participating vendors, carnival and volunteers that make this event such a great success,” read a portion of a statement from the Lompoc Valley Festival Association’s board of directors.

Although the festival will not be held, at least one aspect will forge ahead.

The 2020 Flower Festival queen competition will continue, Keth said. He noted that the queen candidates have already started fundraising, so organizers did not want to end that tradition. He estimated a queen will likely be crowned in July.

“How we’re going to be doing it hasn’t been totally laid out,” Keth said. “We’ve got a couple of ideas that are in the hopper. We’re going to figure out which one is actually gonna work the best and then run with it.”

The statement from the Lompoc Valley Festival Association board noted the organization’s “plans are to put our energy into the 2021 SpringFest and Flower Festival and make them better than ever.”

How those festivals will look is another question with no clear answer at this time.

Keth said he is fully confident the festivals would continue, but he said he feels they would not be the same as in past years.