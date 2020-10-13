Over 100 North County residents 'Walk to End Alzheimer's', raise over $27,500

Bedecked in purple T-shirts and vibrant signage, Alzheimer's Association supporters took to sidewalks, tracks and trails across Santa Maria on Oct. 3 in a show of support.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, which curtailed plans for an annual community walk event, over 100 area residents participated in this year’s Santa Maria Walk to End Alzheimer’s, raising over $27,500, according to an Alzheimer's Association spokeswoman.

The spokeswoman said that the event is projected to exceed $30,000, which helps fund research and local services such as support groups, education, information and referral services, care and support efforts and a 24/7 helpline.

“Even though the pandemic transformed how we walked this year, the community came out in full force with great participation on our local streets and neighborhoods,” said Alzheimer's Association development specialist Jeffery Glover.

The top fundraiser for this year's event was Merrill Gardens Support Alzheimer’s, led by team captain and Santa Maria Walk Chair Gary Gross. The team raised more than $5,200, the spokeswoman said.

Gross began participating in the annual event 13 years ago to help find a cure, after spending 10 years as a caregiver for close family friends diagnosed with Alzheimer’s.