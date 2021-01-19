Over 17,000 vaccines now administered in Santa Barbara County

Over 17,000 doses of Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, including both first and second doses, now have been administered in Santa Barbara County out of 38,075 total ordered doses, public health officials reported Tuesday.
Individuals in Phase 1A are continuing to be prioritized for vaccinations, along with residents 75 years or older, at county points-of-dispensing sites and by providers like hospitals and pharmacies.
Nearly all county health care workers, as well as residents and staff at skilled nursing facilities, have received at least their first dose of the vaccine, officials said.
Current vaccination supplies still remain too low, and future allocations unknown, for the county to begin inoculations for persons between the ages of 65 and 74 and other groups in Phase 1B such as educators, food service and agricultural workers, and nonskilled nursing congregate living facilities.
"If you’re not currently eligible to be vaccinated, please know we are planning for your phase," county Public Health Director Van Do-Reynoso said. "We have built the infrastructure and we have built the partnerships to vaccinate the 'coming soon' categories."
County officials said no wait lists are currently available for those who qualify for coming vaccination phases.
Approximately 3,900 Moderna COVID-19 vaccines are being temporarily held from distribution in Santa Barbara County after state health officials announced some people had apparent severe allergic reactions from vaccines in the same lot.
State officials on Monday advised all 287 providers throughout the state that received allocations of the 300,000 vaccines in lot 41L20A to halt administration of vaccines until an investigation is complete.
Santa Barbara County Public Health Deputy Director Paige Batson said Tuesday that none of the vaccines from lot 41L20A have been administered by county providers, and she anticipates them to be cleared for use in the near future.
"If it’s released, I’m sure it will be deemed safe," Batson said. "We should know more in the coming days."
Statewide, only 10 people, who all received the vaccine at the same community site, have needed medical attention after receiving doses, which Batson said is "reassuring" and does not indicate a need for concern among the public.
According to the CDC, COVID-19 vaccines can cause side effects including fever, chills, headache, pain at the injection site and swelling or tiredness, normal symptoms that indicate the body is fighting the virus as it should. However, severe reactions requiring medical care are rare.
Vaccine recipients are encouraged to remain under physician supervision for at least 15 minutes after receiving the vaccine in case any reactions arise.
For more information about COVID-19 vaccines or registering for an appointment in Santa Barbara County, call 211 and select option 4, or visit publichealthsbc.org/vaccine.
Residents also can sign up for a newsletter with county vaccine updates at signup.e2ma.net/signup/1937902/1753150/.
Daily COVID-19 cases
The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported 266 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, followed by 342 additional cases and five deaths from the illness on Tuesday.
Reporting of cases for Monday was delayed due to the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.
A total of 25,083 COVID-19 cases has been confirmed in the county, with 2,465 cases still active and contagious, according to county public health data.
The five recent deaths included three individuals over the age of 70 and two between the ages of 50 and 69. Two resided in Santa Barbara, two in Santa Maria and one in Goleta, with three of the deaths connected to outbreaks at congregate living facilities, according to county data.
Confirmed COVID-19 deaths in the county now total 236.
The number of individuals hospitalized for COVID-19 has passed the 200-mark once more, with 205 individuals currently hospitalized, including 49 in the intensive care unit, according to county data.
In the city of Santa Maria, 702 out of 8,776 cases remain active. A total of 102 individuals have died.
In the community of Orcutt, 102 out of 1,355 total cases remain active. Fourteen individuals have died.
In the city of Lompoc, 257 out of 2,575 total cases remain active. Eighteen individuals have died.
In the Santa Ynez Valley areas of Solvang, Buellton, Los Olivos, Los Alamos, Santa Ynez and Ballard, 97 out of 725 total cases remain active. Twelve individuals have died.
In the unincorporated North County areas of Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Guadalupe, 71 out of 976 total cases remain active. Fourteen individuals have died.
The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department reported 315 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday along with one death from the illness.
Confirmed cases in the county now total 15,929, with 2,496 cases still active and contagious, according to county public health data.
