Over 17,000 vaccines now administered in Santa Barbara County

Over 17,000 doses of Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, including both first and second doses, now have been administered in Santa Barbara County out of 38,075 total ordered doses, public health officials reported Tuesday.

Individuals in Phase 1A are continuing to be prioritized for vaccinations, along with residents 75 years or older, at county points-of-dispensing sites and by providers like hospitals and pharmacies.

Nearly all county health care workers, as well as residents and staff at skilled nursing facilities, have received at least their first dose of the vaccine, officials said.

Current vaccination supplies still remain too low, and future allocations unknown, for the county to begin inoculations for persons between the ages of 65 and 74 and other groups in Phase 1B such as educators, food service and agricultural workers, and nonskilled nursing congregate living facilities.

"If you’re not currently eligible to be vaccinated, please know we are planning for your phase," county Public Health Director Van Do-Reynoso said. "We have built the infrastructure and we have built the partnerships to vaccinate the 'coming soon' categories."

County officials said no wait lists are currently available for those who qualify for coming vaccination phases.