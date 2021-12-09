The number of COVID-19 tests administered in Santa Barbara County since the beginning of the pandemic passed the 1 million mark this week, according to county public health data.
Of the 1,014,262 tests administered as of Thursday, 46,363 have resulted in positive cases, around 4.5%.
The number of monthly administered tests dropped steadily throughout the fall, with approximately 83,000 tests in September, 77,500 in October and a more drastic drop down to 64,800 in November.
With around 23,000 tests administered so far in December, the county could reach a monthly total similar to November if data trends continue.
Due to declining testing demand and increasing vaccination, the county Public Health Department has made the decision to close two county-run testing sites in Buellton and Goleta.
State- and county-run testing sites at the Santa Maria Fairpark and in the trailer at Lompoc Health Care Center are still open, along with sites in a minibus at Direct Relief in Goleta and a trailer in Santa Barbara.
The county also reported two additional deaths from the illness on Thursday, bringing the number of total COVID-19 deaths to 552, according to county data.
One of the decedents was a Santa Maria resident, while the other resided in Santa Barbara. One was between the ages of 50 and 69, and the other was over the age of 70.
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Santa Barbara County are at their highest rate in a month, according to county data. Thirty-eight residents are currently hospitalized, including 11 residents receiving treatment in the intensive care unit.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.