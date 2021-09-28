The COVID-19 death toll in Santa Barbara County reached a sobering milestone on Tuesday, with over 500 residents now confirmed to have died from the illness since March 2020.
County Public Health Department data confirmed the deaths of two additional county residents from COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the total number of deaths to 501, according to county public health data.
One of the residents whose death was reported Tuesday was in their 70s and the other was between the ages of 30 and 49. One resided in Orcutt, and the other lived in the city of Santa Barbara, according to county data.
Active COVID-19 cases in the county now total 385, and 41,849 cases have been confirmed since March 2020, according to county data.
Forty-seven county residents are currently hospitalized for COVID-19, including 13 being treated in the intensive care unit.
Rates of COVID-19 vaccination, which is proven to reduce the risk of severe illness and death from the virus and its variants, continue to slowly increase in Santa Barbara County.
As of this week, just over 68% of county residents age 12 and up are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Around 76% of residents are at least partially vaccinated, county data states.
Approximately 88,000 eligible residents still have not received the vaccine.
The COVID-19 vaccine is free and available to all residents 12 and up, regardless of citizenship or health-care status. To find a nearby walk-in clinic or make an appointment, visit myturn.ca.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.