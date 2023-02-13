A project to reconstruct the bridges on Highway 101 at the interchange with Highway 135 in Los Alamos will resume Monday night and result in a full overnight closure in both directions of US 101, allowing for realignment work to begin.
Northbound US 101 will be closed at the Interchange with State Route 135 Monday at 8 p.m. until Tuesday at 6 a.m., and southbound US 101 will close at the same location Monday at 7 p.m. until Tuesday at 6 a.m.
Travelers headed north on US 101 will detour at exit 154 to Hwy. 135 (Bell Street) to the northbound US 101 on-ramp, and similarly, those headed southbound will detour at exit 154 to Hwy 135 (Bell Street) to the southbound US 101 on-ramp.
Electronic message boards and detour signs will be posted to advise all travelers about the closures and will direct travelers off the highway to the nearby Highway 101 southbound on-ramp.
The reconstruction project will continue to include periodic intermittent and full highway closures.
Traffic delays are not expected to exceed 15 minutes, according to the announcement.
Cal Portland Construction of Santa Maria is the contractor for the $10 million project, which is scheduled to be complete in March 2023.
For traffic updates in Santa Barbara County, call Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs Office at 805-549-3318 or visit dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5.