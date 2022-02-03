An Oxnard man won $50,000 in cash Sunday night during the Chumash Casino's "Field of Greens" quarterly giveaway that also included 30 other winners who participated in free play for a chance at $250,000 in cash and prizes.

The lucky guest, identified as Arnel Q., was announced the top winner at 10 p.m., shortly after convincing his wife, Melissa, to not act on the urge to leave before the grand prize drawing.

"I want to wait for the announcement and collect my money," Arnel recalled telling her.

“Right after he said that, they announced his name,” Melissa said with a laugh. “Then, I was the one who was screaming, and people started high-fiving me, like I was the winner.”

Leading up to the big win, Melissa pointed to a telltale sign received in the form of a fortune cookie message which had proclaimed that Jan. 30 would be a special night.

“The message on the paper said, ‘You will have financial freedom today’ — it’s real, and I can’t wait to show his cousins the proof,” she said. “Now we can pay our bills and build up our savings.”

The night featured drawings for prizes ranging from $2,500 to $25,000 in free play between 5 to 9 p.m. prior to the top prize drawing.

According to the gaming rules, guests can earn entries into the casino's weekly and quarterly drawing by playing slot machines and table games using their player's card from THE CLUB at Chumash.

The next quarterly grand prize giveaway is slated for 10 p.m. Sunday, April 24, when participating guests will have the chance to win a 2022 Georgetown motorhome valued at over $150,000, a resort spokesman said.

To be eligible, guests must check in by using their player’s card at a slot machine or table game or by visiting THE CLUB at Chumash between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. on the night of the giveaway.

Guests do not need to be present to win, the spokesman said.